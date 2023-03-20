PM Modi, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Releases Joint Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida addressed a joint press conference after holding the delegation-level talks in Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both the leaders shared the insights of their meeting as Prime Minister informed about being invited by PM Kishida to participate in the G7 in-person summit which is going to take place in Hiroshima in May 2023.

PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida releases joint statement

Prime Minister Modi began his speech by welcoming the Japanese PM stating that his visit will further the momentum of mutual cooperation between the two nations. 'This meeting has become even more special as it's happening at a time when India is on her G20 Presidency," he said.

PM Modi informed that a comprehensive discussion was done about India's priorities in regard to the G20 Presidency. "Today, I told PM Kishida in detail about the priorities of our G20 presidency. An important foundation and significant pillars of our vision of our G20 presidency are to voice the priorities of the Global South. A culture that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, believes in going ahead by bringing everyone together. That is why we have taken this initiative".

I heartily welcome Mr. Kishida, today. His this visit will further the momentum of mutual cooperation between the two nations.



Our this meet becomes even more special as it's happening on a time when when India is on her G20 Presidency.



"India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership are based on our mutual democratic values and respect for rule of law on international platforms," said the PM.

While speaking on the relations with Japan, PM Modi said, "PM Fumio Kishida and I have met several times in last year and every time I have felt his positivity and commitment to the India-Japan bilateral relationship. His today's visit will be beneficial to maintain this momentum. In September this year, I will again get the opportunity to welcome PM Fumio Kishida to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit".

Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida who is on two-day India visit called for great areas of cooperation between both nations on various fronts. He thanked PM Modi for immediately accepting his invite for G7 Hiroshima Summit.

PM Kishida said, "We will continue to work on decarbonisation and energy. 2023 will be the year of the Japan-India tourism exchange to promote our exchanges through tourism. I welcome the renewal of our MoC on Japanese language education. Our economic cooperation with India which continues to grow rapidly will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we welcome that steady progress is being made towards realising 5 trillion yen of public and private investment in financing from Japan to India in 5 years".