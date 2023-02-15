PM Modi, Joe Biden Hail Air India-Boeing Agreement; 'Great Example Of Cooperation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the same day Air India decided to buy 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft in a landmark deal. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Glad to speak with US President Joe Biden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark Air India-Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing, and called it a great example of mutually beneficial cooperation.

US President Joe Biden said, "This purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree."

"This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens,” he added.

Air India to place order of 220 Boeing aircraft

Air India is placing an order for 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The order has 190, 737 Max aircraft, 20 of Boeing’s 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. This includes customer options for an additional 50, 737 MAXs and 20 of its 787s, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.

Notably, this is Boeing's third largest sale of all time, in terms of the dollar, and its second of all time in quantity.

PM Modi, French President attend the launch Air India-Airbus Partnership

On Tuesday, February 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership. Air India will be acquiring 250 aircraft from Airbus-40 widebody A350 aircraft and 210 narrowbody planes, with an option of increasing the fleet order.

Air India, the country’s largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier is working to expand its domestic and international network through these big orders.