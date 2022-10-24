PM Modi Joins Indian Army Jawans In Singing 'Vande Mataram' At Kargil; WATCH This

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the brave Indian Jawans participated in a mini-concert with them. As the Jawans sang AR Rahman's rendition of 'Vande Mataram', PM was seen clearly enjoying the performance of the patriotic song. In the video, two Jawans can be seen singing the Vande Mantram and a few playing instruments like guitar, the keys, etc. PM Modi is seen clapping and humming as the Jawans' performance resonated across Kargil.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in 'Vande Mataram' singalong with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil pic.twitter.com/txvve7pN4u — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Keeping up with his eight-year-long tradition, PM Modi landed in Kargil in the morning to celebrate the festival of lights. Also, 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans were chanted by members of the Armed Forces as PM was heard saying 'Shabaash (well done)'.

#WATCH | 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans chanted by members of the Armed Forces, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them for #Diwali celebrations in Kargil pic.twitter.com/WvtM01PEbI — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

PM Modi also distributed sweets among the soldiers, shook hands, and interacted with them. He was later seen posing with a riffle in hand during his meet and greet with soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #Diwali with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil, today pic.twitter.com/crr5BO21lY — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

PM Modi Gets Nostalgic At Kargil As He Relives Memories Of 1999

Prime Minister further got nostalgic and stated that he has witnessed the Kargil war very closely. He expressed his gratitude to the senior Army officers who showed him his photographs from 23-year ago when he visited Kargil in 1999 at the time when the war was at its peak. "I am grateful to all of you that you showed me those pictures when I used to spend time with the Jawans and made me relive that moment. It was a very emotional moment," he said.

Here are the throwback pictures that Prime Minister was talking about when he visited Kargil in 1999. Notably, this was the time when PM Modi was working for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. In the photographs, he can be seen interacting with army men on the ground and meeting wounded soldiers.

(Image: RepublicWorld)