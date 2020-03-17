PM Modi Joins Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Centenary Birth Celebrations Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, via video conferencing. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh for the celebrations but in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, his visit was cancelled. In his address via video conference, the Prime Minister stated that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur-Rahman was one of the great personalities of the last century and his whole life is a big inspiration for all of us.

In his address on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "today I am pleased to see the people of Bangladesh work day-night to make their country like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream 'Sonar Bangla'. An oppressive, tyrannical regime, a system that negates democratic values, had done injustice to Bangla land, destroyed its people, and we all know this well. In order to bring out Bangladesh from the devastation that took place during that period, the Genocide, he (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) had dedicated his moment to build a positive and progressive society."

India-Bangladesh have created a 'Shonali' chapter

Furthermore, he added, "With the inspiration of Bangabandhu and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the way Bangladesh is moving ahead with inclusive and development-oriented policies is very much appreciated. I am also happy that in the last 5-6 years, India and Bangladesh have also created a 'shonali' chapter of mutual relations, giving new direction, new dimensions to their partnership. This is a growing faith in both of us, due to which we have been able to resolve the peace issues related to the land-bound land maritime boundary that has been going on for decades, peacefully."

The Prime Minister also reflected upon the increasing Indo-Bangladesh ties. PM Modi stated that Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner and the largest development partner in South Asia. "The intimate relations between India and Bangladesh are built on the strong foundations of this shared heritage. This legacy of ours, our intimate relationship, the path shown by Bangabandhu, is the strong foundation of partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries in this decade," said PM Modi.

