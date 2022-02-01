PM Modi Jovially Asks TMC MP When Will He Retire On Raising WB Governor's Removal

An interesting exchange, often missed between politicians these days, took place behind the camera on Tuesday after the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation ended.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy, leaders of the opposition including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK's A Raja and Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP who represents Amravati in Maharashtra interacted with PM Modi when he crossed the well of the House.

After the Prime Minister enquired about Saugata Roy's wellbeing, he referred to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Amid the tensions between the West Bengal government and the Governor, the TMC MP requested PM Modi to remove Dhankhar and alleged that "he was creating a lot of disturbance" in the state. PM Modi, who is known for his witty repartee had an unmissable response to Saugata Roy's demand.

"When will you retire...," PM Modi asked Saugata Roy.

The TMC MP told ANI that the Prime Minister's response opened the floor for a friendly banter between him and PM. He further revealed that when he asked a second time about the West Bengal Governor's term, PM responded with his same query-- "when will you retire?-- which left the TMC leaders, especially Saugata Roy in splits.

TMC MP urges President to sack WB Governor

The turf war between the Mamata Banerjee-led government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated on Monday after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought his removal. Bandyopadhyay who is serving as the Leader of TMC in Lok Sabha put forth this demand to President Ram Nath Kovind in person after his joint address to both Houses of Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the veteran parliamentarian dubbed the WB Governor's repeated attacks as "condemnable and loathsome". This comes a day after the WB CM announced that she had blocked Dhankhar on Twitter.

“I have blocked the Governor from my Twitter account. I had no option. I am sorry about this. (I blocked him) Because I used to get irritated seeing his (governor’s) tweet every day. In his tweets, he used to speak in a way that is not humane. He will tweet every day, abuse officials and sometimes abuse and accuse me,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)