PM Modi Keeps Promise To Himachal's Chamba Women; Dons Hand-made 'Chola Dora' At Kedarnath

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the sacred Kedarnath temple on Friday, he was seen wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.

Interestingly, the attire in which PM Modi was seen is popularly known as 'Chola Dora'. The dress was gifted to the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month.

On receiving the dress, PM Modi had promised the women of Himachal that he would wear it at first instance during his visit to a cold region and on Friday, he was seen keeping up his promise.

Embarking on his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister on Friday performed a “puja” at the temple before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for new ones. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. This is Prime Minister's sixth visit to Kedarnath since he took over the PM office.

