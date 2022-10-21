Last Updated:

PM Modi Keeps Promise To Himachal's Chamba Women; Dons Hand-made 'Chola Dora' At Kedarnath

On receiving the dress earlier, PM Modi had promised the women of Himachal that he would wear it at first instance during his visit to a cold region.

Mahima Joshi
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi


As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the sacred Kedarnath temple on Friday, he was seen wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.

Interestingly, the attire in which PM Modi was seen is popularly known as 'Chola Dora'. The dress was gifted to the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month. 

On receiving the dress, PM Modi had promised the women of Himachal that he would wear it at first instance during his visit to a cold region and on Friday, he was seen keeping up his promise. 

Embarking on his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister on Friday performed a “puja” at the temple before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for new ones. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. This is Prime Minister's sixth visit to Kedarnath since he took over the PM office. 

PM Modi's itinerary in Uttarakhand:

  • At 8:30 am, Darshan and Puja at Kedarnath temple 
  • Will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath ropeway project  
  • Will reach Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal
  • Will review the progress of the ongoing development works of Mandakini Aastha Path and Saraswati Aastha Path
  • At 10:30 am, PM Modi will leave for Badrinath temple  
  • PM will arrive at the Badrinath helipad by helicopter
  • Will perform darshan and puja at Badrinath temple
  • Will inspect works of River Front under Badrinath Master Plan 
  • Will reach Aastha Path of Saket Chowk  
  • Will address the public meeting place in Mana village at 12:30 pm
  • Will lay the foundation stone for Hemkund ropeway as well as other the development works
  • Will inspect other construction works and lakes that are being done under the master plan
  • Overview of the presentation of the Badrinath Master Plan at 5:00 pm
  • The Prime Minister will rest the night in a guesthouse in Badrinath and depart for Dehradun in the morning
