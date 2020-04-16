PM Modi And King Of Jordan Hold Talks, Agree To 'collaborate Closely' To Combat COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has rocked the world since it began in China, late last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the telephone, on April 16 over the global health crisis. Both leaders talked about the challenges posed by the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi apprised that both the leaders have agreed to “collaborate closely” and “support each other” during the pandemic.

Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII about the challenges posed by COVID-19. We agreed that India and Jordan would collaborate closely during this crisis, to support each other in controlling the pandemic and its effects. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

PM Modi conveys greetings of Ramadan

Apart from discussing the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah II and citizens of Jordan for the Holy month of Ramadan. The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for assisting the Indians present in the foreign country during these times. According to the official website of the government, both leaders exchanged the various steps they have taken in their respective countries to stem the spread of COVID-19.

PM Modi and King Abdullah II have agreed to back each other’s emergency measures “to the maximum possible extent by sharing information” and arranging the medical required medical supplies. Meanwhile, as of April 16, while India has recorded at least 12,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease with 423 fatalities, Jordan has reported 401 Coronavirus cases with seven casualties.

