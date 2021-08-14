PM Modi Labels 14 August As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'; Vows To Remove Disharmony

As Pakistan marks its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi on Saturday, announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, which has been titled as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi announces Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with their Indian counterpart at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day. The Indian BSF willl also gift sweets to the Pakistani counterparts on Sunday to mark India's Independence Day. The two nations were split on the eve of 14 August, 1947 as the British rulers reliquinshed control of the two colonies, ushering Independent India and East & West Pakistan.

India gears up for I-Day

On Friday, Centre nveiled the official logo of the 75th Independence Day celebrations i.e. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', stating 'Nation First, Always First'. A complete dress rehearsal along with march past was held at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass are allowed to enter the Red Fort.

DD and All India Radio live coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with a broadcast of President Ram Nath Kovind's message to the country on the eve of Independence Day. The live coverage this August 15 is set to span more than 40 camera views to give a wide and enhanced perspective of the historical moment when PM Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort. To ensure inclusive coverage, vernacular national dailies have arranged for multiple regional languages and sign language broadcasts of the President's speech to the nation.

Lauding the spectacular performance of Indian olympians at Tokyo, PM Modi has invited the entire 138-member contingent to Red Fort along with the seven medal-winners. While farmers have vowed to hold a tractor rally in Delhi wto mark the Indepence Day, Delhi police has tightened its security to stop any untoward incident in the national capital. PM Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort at 7:30 AM and address the nation from its ramparts as usual.