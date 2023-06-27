PM Modi Lambasts Opposition For Advocating Triple Talaq, Pitches For Uniform Civil Code

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 27) launched a stinging attack on the opposition parties who advocates for 'Triple Talaq.' While addressing a mega booth-level party workers' meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi mentioned that even Muslim-majority countries have also banned 'Triple Talaq,' a practice which was used for marriage dissolution.

"The people who advocate Triple Talaq are hungry for a vote bank, and they are doing injustice to Muslim women. Triple Talaq destroy the entire family. Muslim-majority countries have also banned Triple Talaq. Recently, I was in Egypt...They abolished Triple Talaq around 80-90 years ago," PM Modi said.

"Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to only daughters, the whole family of that girl are ruined. If triple talaq is an essential part of a community, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, and Indonesia?" added PM Modi.

The Supreme Court of India in 2017, outlawed the Islamic practice of 'triple talaq.' It allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives in minutes by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. After two years of the apex court's verdict, the parliament passed a law making 'Triple Talaq' a punishable offence by three years of imprisonment.

PM Modi pitches for UCC

While slamming the opposition parties for supporting 'Triple Talaq,' PM Modi pitched for the Uniform Civil Code. He said, "The Supreme Court has repeatedly said to bring a Common Civil Code but the people who are hungry for vote bank, don't want to discuss the matter. Even today, they (Muslims) do not get equal rights."

"Muslims in India have to understand which political parties are taking political advantage of them by provoking them. We are seeing that some political parties are trying to instigate Muslims in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. If there is one law for one member in a house and another for the other, will the house be able to run? So how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?" added PM Modi.

'Dal se bada desh'

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, PM Modi made vitalising comments for the BJP workers. He said, "For every BJP worker, the nation is bigger than the party. (Dal se bada desh hai)...I am very excited to interact with these BJP workers for whom the country is bigger than the party." He also urged the BJP workers to keep all the information at their fingertips to present the same in front of the voters with clarity.