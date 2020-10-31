PM Modi Lambasts Opposition's 'dirty Politics' As Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Terror Plot

In a fierce attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those questioning the 2019 Pulwama terror attack are exposed after Pakistan's admission in their Parliament. Speaking at the event organised on the National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Modi said that those resorting to politics after the Pulwama terror attack were playing to the tunes of the "enemy nation." He urged them to not indulge in such "dirty politics" as it will only benefit the anti-national forces. The Prime Minister is on 2-day visit to Gujarat and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade and offered tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi said, "When I was watching the parade, I recalled the Pulwama terror attack. In that attack, our 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. This country will never forget that when we all were mourning, some people were indulging in dirty politics and were concerned about their own gains. This country cannot forget what their statements were at that time. This country cannot forget the selfish attitude of those people even as our Forces lost their lives. I did not say a word then, I tolerated everything without saying a word because I was in pain. But in the last few days, the Pulwama attack admission that happened in the Parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed those who were indulging in politics at that time and raising questions. It has shown the country to what extent they can go for the sake of their own politics. I would urge them to not indulge in these kinds of politics, it is my request on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. I would like to tell them that by doing such politics, they are playing at the hands of the enemy nation and this is not going to benefit them or their parties."

#LIVE | The Pulwama attack admission in the Parliament of the neighbouring country has exposed the real face of those politicising the terror attack: PM Modi at Statue of Unity on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Watch here: https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/mMpO30syDQ — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2020

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while speaking in the Pakistan National Assembly, admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred. Chaudhry — who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's narration of Pakistan Army chief Bajwa's trepidation at India's threat when Pak had captured Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'entered Indian territory and attacked them.' (India me ghuske maara).

Earlier on Wednesday, taking a jibe at Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, recounted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India' and made Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa sweat and quake in his boots, otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM'. Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction.

Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light... pic.twitter.com/shwdbkQWai — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

Moreover, it also came to light that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted to India's plan to strike by missile if it did not comply with releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. An undated video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he is aware of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations:

"I am aware of our preparations. I am aware of how prepared the Pakistan army is and what are its positions. I also know that there was a plan to attack Pakistan with missile which was defused later," PM Imran Khan says in the video.

