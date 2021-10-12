PM Modi Lambasts 'selective Approach' To Human Rights; Says 'harmful To Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the hypocrisy of those who interpret human rights 'selectively' to suit their own political agenda and ignore its violation in other similar cases. Without naming any person or organization, PM Modi warned against this "selective interpretation" stating that such conduct is harmful to India's image.

Addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day program virtually, he said that though “some people” see human rights violation in a particular incident, they ignore the violation of such rights in other, similar cases.

“There is an aspect of human rights that I want to discuss today. These days, we see that people have started interpreting human rights in a way that benefits them. However, these rights are grossly violated when they are looked at from a political lens. This selective behaviour is harmful to democracy and tarnishes the nation's image. We must be wary of such politics,” warned PM Modi.

He added that such a mentality harms the very concept of human rights as well. Drawing an analogy between human rights and India's independence movement, PM said that the respect for human rights in the country is largely due to the long freedom struggle that the nation faced.

“We fought for our rights across centuries and, as a country and society, always protested against injustice and tyranny. India has always been committed and sensitive towards issues concerning human rights,” he remarked.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's proposed path of 'Ahimsa' as a universal solution to resolve issues, PM Modi said, "At a time when the whole world was engulfed in the violence of World War I, India suggested the path of 'rights and non-violence to the whole world. Not only the country but the whole world sees our Bapu as a symbol of human rights and human values".

About NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was established on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. Headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, the body takes cognisance of any form of human rights violation and conducts enquiries about the same. If the violation is established, the NHRC recommends various remedial and legal measures.