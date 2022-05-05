PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Bolstering Ties With Nordic, EU Nations During Europe Tour

Concluding his three-nation tour in Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) around noon on Thursday, May 5. PM Modi's official visit and engagements with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Copenhagen and Paris gained global attention apart from his consecutive business-based meetings with the German, Danish and French leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to three European countries. pic.twitter.com/7gh74cejBD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

"In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements," PM Modi had shared on Twitter prior to his departure to Berlin.

In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements.



The first leg of the visit will be in Germany, where I will meet Chancellor @OlafScholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2022

PM Modi visits Germany

In Berlin, upon having been accorded state guard of honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery, PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in Berlin. Upon his arrival in the European nation, PM Modi was greeted by a huge crowd of the Indian diaspora, who were heard chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

The Indian PM also addressed a crowd of 2,000 people of the Indian diaspora in Berlin in an event that lasted about 45 minutes.

PM Modi's 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen

In Denmark, PM Modi participated in the 2nd India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway. Prior to the commencement of the summit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral summit meetings with leaders of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra hinted at talks on a comprehensive defence partnership between India and France and stated that the partnership aimed at bolstering business and trade ties in line with the Make in India initiative.

PM Modi, on Tuesday, met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II, at the historical Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. The Indian Prime Minister, greeted with a warm welcome by the Queen, felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through a Twitter post. Concluding his second day's visit to Europe, PM Modi attended a private dinner hosted by the Queen and her family.

Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi.



Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign. pic.twitter.com/7DGqMz0n2j — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

PM Modi's stopover in France

Concluding the last leg of his three-day Europe tour, PM Modi's brief visit to France held significance for more than one reason. While PM Modi became the first international leader to have met Emmanuel Macron since the latter's re-election to the French Presidency, relations between India and France certainly received a boost after both sides held discussions on subjects of bilateral significance ranging from defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, people to people to people connection, as well as prevalent regional and global issues.

"A meeting between two friends," a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs stated while sharing an image of both leaders greeting each other in a seemingly warm hug. PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron had a warm and detailed conversation. Both the leaders agreed on an ambitious agenda for the subsequent phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership, the spokesperson added.