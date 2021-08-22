PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Kalyan Singh In Lucknow, Says 'will Fulfill His Dreams'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday landed in Lucknow for the last rites of veteran BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh. At the airport, PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and BJP national president JP Nadda. The veteran leader breathed his last on Saturday, he passed away at the age of 89 after battling prolonged illness at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday.

PM @narendramodi landed in Lucknow for Antim Darshan of former UP CM and statesman Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. pic.twitter.com/NYsCwkfj5x — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 22, 2021

PM Modi attends last rites of Kalyan Singh

Attending his last rites, PM Modi spoke about how Kalyan Singh had become synonymous and with honesty and good administration. "Kalyan Singh ji made Jan Kalyan his life mantra. He worked for the development of UP and the nation. He became synonymous with honesty and good administration," PM Modi said.

"We lost a capable leader. We should make maximum efforts by taking his values and resolutions to compensate for him; we should leave no stone unturned in fulfilling his dreams. I pray to Lord Ram to give Kalyan Singh a place by him and give strength to his family to bear this pain," he added.

As per sources, PM Modi is on his way to the Lucknow Airport. He is expected to depart for Delhi soon.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/LMPDk0Zwqf — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

After his demise, PM Modi had paid his condolences to the late Kalyan Singh on Twitter saying that he was saddened beyond words to learn about his demise.

I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Kalyan Singh passes away

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated following which he was placed on dialysis. Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh, served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014 and served the state for a full five five-year term.

CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the media soon after Kalyan Singh's demise and announced a three-day state mourning for the leader saying, "We will have a cabinet meeting in the morning. His contributions to UP, BJP and the country will always be remembered. 3 days of mourning had been announced in the state."

He also remembered him for his contributions and praised the efforts that he made towards the development of the UP Cabinet. Yogi Adityanath said, "I offer my deepest condolences for his death. The dream Kalyan Singh had envisioned for UP will be carried on by the current government."