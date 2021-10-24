Quick links:
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 82nd Mann ki Baat edition started with appreciating and hailing India's health workers for the nation's feat of 100 crore vaccination. The Prime Minister said that he knew India will soon reach this success as he was 'aware of the capabilities of the country, and the people'. Moreover, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel as his birth anniversary is approaching and also talked about United Nations Day which is marked today, October 24. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister echoed 'vocal for local' ahead of the festival of Diwali.
PM Modi's 82nd Mann ki Baat; Key takeaways:
Remembering the wise words of Sardar Patel. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Ls4xlP7TcL— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2021
India has always worked for world peace.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2021
This is seen in our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.
India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/882BqdEmex
The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2021
This has changed in the recent times.
The new drone policy is already showing great results. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/raHNyupSL2
"If so many festivals happen together then their preparations also start long before. All of you must have started planning for shopping from now on, but do you remember, shopping means Vocal For Local" reminded the Prime Minister.
"When I talk about cleanliness, please do not forget to get rid of Single-Use Plastic. So come, let us take a pledge that we will not let the enthusiasm of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan go down. Together we will make our country completely clean and keep it clean," concluded Prime Minister Narendra Modi.