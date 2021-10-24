Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 82nd Mann ki Baat edition started with appreciating and hailing India's health workers for the nation's feat of 100 crore vaccination. The Prime Minister said that he knew India will soon reach this success as he was 'aware of the capabilities of the country, and the people'. Moreover, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel as his birth anniversary is approaching and also talked about United Nations Day which is marked today, October 24. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister echoed 'vocal for local' ahead of the festival of Diwali.

PM Modi's 82nd Mann ki Baat; Key takeaways:

PM interacts with health workers of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar as the area was one of the first places that had vaccinated 100% of its population.

PM paid his respects his Sardar Patel ahead of his birth anniversary and mentioned his idea of living life has taught Indians a lot of lessons.

Prime Minister acknowledged United Nation's Day which is marked today, October 24 and hailed India's efforts towards world peace and global wellness.

The Prime Minister also remembered Indian freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda ahead of his Jayanti and said that he was proud of his own culture, cared for the environment and fought injustice.

PM Modi assured that India will play a key role in making our planet a better place.

Talking about gender equality, the Prime Minister highlights=ed the increasing participation of women in the police forces and also pointed out the contribution of all police personnel.

India's drone policy: 'Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this subject,' added PM Modi while adding that the new policy has shown great results.

The two significant topics of cleanliness and 'vocal for local' ahead of Diwali celebrations was also emphasised by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi remembers 'wise words by Sardar Patel' in Mann ki Baat edition:

'India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular': PM Modi

The drone sector used to have too many restrictions but now its changed, says the Prime Minister:

PM Modi reminds 'vocal for local,' to avoid single-use of plastic

"If so many festivals happen together then their preparations also start long before. All of you must have started planning for shopping from now on, but do you remember, shopping means Vocal For Local" reminded the Prime Minister.