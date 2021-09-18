PM Modi Lauds 2.5 Crore Jab Feat, Says 'even Powerful Countries Couldn't Achieve Landmark'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, via video conferencing. On September 10, Goa managed to successfully complete the first dose of vaccination by administering the COVID jab to 100% of its eligible adult population. India also achieved another record-breaking landmark by vaccinating 2.5 crore citizens on September 17.

During the conference, PM Modi revealed that Goa had not just vaccinated its own residents, but also tourists and migrant workers from outside Goa. He also thanked healthcare workers who were associated with the vaccine drive in the country. CM Pramod Sawant was also present during the interaction.

"Goa hasn't just vaccinated its own people, but also tourists and migrant workers from outside Goa. Yesterday, India administered over 2.5 crore people in just one day - a new record! I also want to appreciate all the doctors, medical staff, people associated with the administration of the country. Due to the efforts of all of you, yesterday India has made a record of giving vaccines to more than 2.5 crore people in a single day," said PM Modi

PM Modi lauds Goa's vaccine drive

Talking about the peaceful coexistence of multiple cultures in Goa, PM Modi congratulated the state for completing its first dose of COVID vaccine before Anant Chaturdashi which is the last day of the Ganpati visarjan. "We will bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi. Before this day, Goa has managed to tie the jeevan raksha sutra on their arms, by getting vaccinated. Every eligible person has recovered at least 1 dose of the COVID vaccine," he said.

"I congratulate the state for this. Goa is a state where India's diversity is witnessed. Here Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Christmas all are celebrated with fervor. It is abiding by its culture and tradition by upholding- the motto of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," he added.

PM Modi also revealed that tourist centres like Goa and Himachal Pradesh were being prioritised in the vaccination drive, so that they could be re-opened and their economies, which were largely driven by tourism could be brought on track. "The Central Government has also recently taken several steps to encourage foreign tourists. It has been decided to give free visas to 5 lakh tourists visiting India," he revealed.