PM Modi Lauds BRICS Partnership; Stresses On Cooperation For Global Post-COVID Recovery

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 14th BRICS summit via video conference where he stated that the member nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy. He added that the mutual cooperation among the BRICS nations can make a useful contribution to the global post-COVID recovery. The 14th BRICS summit was hosted by China.

"BRICS members have a similar approach regarding the governance of the global economy. Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-COVID recovery," said PM Modi in his virtual address.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the multiple areas of cooperation between BRICS nations. This includes an increase in connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations, and think tanks. He said that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on the issues of common concern for all developing countries and BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.

"There are multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think-tanks, we've strengthened our people-to-people connect," he said further.

PM Modi addresses BRICS Business Forum

On June 22, PM Modi addressed the BRICS Business Forum virtual summit. In his remarks, PM Modi stressed the role of BRICS and stated the role of the multilateral forum will be very important to support the world which is focussing on a post-COVID recovery. He further added that BRICS was founded with a motive so that it could emerge as an engine of global growth.

"BRICS was founded by the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the whole world is focusing on post-COVID recovery, the role of BRICS countries will once again be very important," PM Modi said.

Speaking about India, PM Modi stated that the country is expecting a steady growth at 7.5% this year. He further claimed the growth of 7.5% makes India the fastest growing economy across the globe. Stating the reason behind the steady growth, PM Modi gave credit to Indian innovators and their contribution in every sector. He also claimed that the digital sector valuation of India will cross a 1 trillion-dollar valuation by the year 2025. Further sharing his plans for the country, the Prime Minister emphasised 'Ease of Living' and his pet project PM Gati Shakti. He also stated that the growth in India is a technology led-growth with innovations and startups.

(Image: ANI/@Narendramodi/Twitter)