PM Modi Lauds Cadets For Their Nation-building Efforts On 75th Anniversary Of NCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, attended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa ground in Delhi on the occasion of the 75-year anniversary of the organisation. Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS Anil Chauhan among others, PM Modi unveiled the special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 years of NCC.

As many as 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries participated in the hybrid day and night event, in which various cultural programmes on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' were performed and trophies were distributed by the PM.

PM Modi addresses NCC rally

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of the NCC, PM Modi commended the cadets who have contributed toward nation-building. "We will always remember this function as it echoes the mantra of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. Therefore, I congratulate the organizer and everyone involved in making this even more successful," PM Modi said.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

"NCC Cadets, as the young generation of India, represent the 'Amrit' generation of the country. This generation will take the country to a new height in the coming 25 years, will make India self-reliant and developed," he further said. "One of you handed me the unity flame. You people, running 50 km every day, completed the journey from Kanyakumari to Delhi in 60 days. To strengthen the feeling of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' several of our friends, with the flame of unity, participated in this race," PM Modi said.

Praising the NCC cadets for taking part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path for the first time, PM Modi also requested them to visit historical places like the National War Memorial, Police Memorial, Netaji Subhas Museum and PM Museum. The PM also highlighted India's rising status in the current world order and underscored the reforms undertaken in different sectors.

"For the youth of India, this is a time of new opportunities. Everyone is talking about India, saying 'India's time has come' and the biggest reason for this is the youth of India. 'Yuva Shakti' is the driving force of India's development journey," he said. "The youth of the country are benefiting from India's defence sector reforms. In the last 8 years, the number of our daughters in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled. Today, we see the deployment of women in all three wings of the armed forces," PM Modi further said.

"Our space sector is the best example of what results when we trust the youth. The country opened up the space sector to young talent and soon the first private satellite was launched," said the PM. Concluding his inspirational address, PM Modi urged the youth to keep working toward taking India to new heights.