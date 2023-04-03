Last Updated:

PM Modi Lauds CBI At Its 60th Anniversary, Says It's Key Responsibility Is To Free India From Corruption

PM Modi said that building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@BJP4Idnia


Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," Modi said.

Even today when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said. The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques. 

READ | PM Modi's 'April Fools' Day' sting at Congress during Vande Bharat train launch
READ | PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's Diamond Jubilee celebrations | Know More
READ | On BJP founding day, PM Modi to virtually address party workers
READ | PM Modi praises beauty of Jammu & Kashmir, says it is 'more beautiful during Tulip season'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT