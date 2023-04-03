PM Modi Lauds CBI At Its 60th Anniversary, Says It's Key Responsibility Is To Free India From Corruption

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," Modi said.

#LIVE | India cannot move forward without efficient Institutions like CBI. The main responsibility of the CBI is to make the country corruption free: PM Modi at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI.#CBI #PMModi #CBIOffices #CBIJubileeCelebrationshttps://t.co/G9dgd5aRB2 pic.twitter.com/CLvRnhLRMZ — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023

Even today when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said. The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.