PM Modi Lauds Chandigarh's Chole Bhature Seller Who Offers Free Food To Vaccinated People

A Chandigarh street vendor, who created a buzz online for offering free "Chhole Bhature" to people who take COVID-19 vaccine shots, drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on Sunday.

"In Chandigarh's Sector 29, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells Chhole Bhature on a cycle. Rana's daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya had given him the idea to give out free Chhole Bhature to those who took their shots," PM said.

"One day his daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya came to him with an idea. Both asked him to give him free Chhole Bhature to those who take the COVID-19 vaccine. He happily agreed to this," narrated PM Modi.

"To be able to savour Sanjay Rana ji's Chhole Bhature for free, you will have to show that you have taken the vaccine on the same day. He will give you tasty Chhole Bhature as soon as you show him the vaccination message," he added.

"It is said that for the welfare of the society, the spirit of service and duty is required more than money. Our Sanjay Bhai is proving this true," the PM said, appreciating the hawker's effort.

Modi also recalled the time he spent in Chandigarh while handling the organisation work for the BJP in the 1990s. "This is a very cheerful and beautiful city. The people living here are also large-hearted. And yes, if you are a food lover, then you would love it even more here," he said.

Sanjay Rana thanks PM Modi

Following the broadcast, Rana thanked the prime minister for recognising his effort. Speaking to newspersons on Sunday, Rana said he had been giving 25-30 plates of food for free daily.

"If we have to quickly get rid of COVID-19, we must all cooperate with the government and take our vaccine doses. That is the only to protect ourselves, our families, our country, and the entire world," Rana added.

Earlier this month, Punjab Governor V. P. Singh Badnore had also praised Sanjay Rana in a tweet and expressed gratitude for doing his bit to create awareness about vaccination in the country.