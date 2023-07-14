PM Modi Lauds Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission; ‘Scripts A New Chapter In India's Space Odyssey’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country and hailed the ‘relentless efforts and dedication’ of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful lift-off of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Sriharikota today (July 14) at 2.35 pm.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!,” PM Modi tweeted after the successful take-off of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

PM Modi wishes success for Chandrayaan-3; ‘Etched in golden letters’

Earlier on July 14 before the mission lift-off, Prime Minister Modi wished success for the mission and said it will carry the hopes and dreams of people of India. “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s Space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation.”

He also touched upon the various outcomes of Chandrayaan-3, “The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. This Mission has featured in almost 50 publications,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Chandrayaan-3 take-off successful

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket here on July 14. At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke.

Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies. With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect that is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. Chandrayaan-3 follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.