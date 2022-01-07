Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of India after the country crossed the 150 crore vaccination mark on Friday. Calling the day a "remarkable" one, PM Modi said that the vaccination drive has ensured the safety of many lives and urged citizens to follow the COVID-19 protocols. "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols," PM Modi's tweet read.

A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022

In his second tweet, PM Modi urged every eligible individual to get a vaccine shot and thanked the scientists, doctors and health care workers who helped achieve the milestone. "India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientist, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19", PM Modi wrote.

India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrates vaccine milestone

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also shared the news with the public and hailed the leadership of PM Modi which made the achievement possible. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the relentless efforts of health care workers that made this achievement possible.

🇮🇳 continues to be world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.



90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.



Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: PM @NarendraModi Ji pic.twitter.com/dCK4tFfxYH — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) January 7, 2022

During his speech at the inauguration of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata, PM Modi had informed that over 90% of the adult population in India has been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the data by the Health Ministry, 91% of the adult population has received one shot whereas 66% of them are fully vaccinated. Besides, over 22% of eligible adolescents have been jabbed since the inoculation of children aged 15-18 started on January 3.

India's COVID situation

With the increase in the number of vaccinated Indians, an increment in the number of new cases is also being reported. In the last 24 hours, a massive spike of 1,17,100 fresh cases along with 3,007 Omicron cases was recorded. Although 30,836 people recovered from the infection, India's active caseload has risen to 3,71,363 with a 7.74% of daily positivity rate.

(Image: PTI)