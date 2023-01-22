PM Modi Lauds CJI's Call For SC Judgements To Be Translated In Regional Languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded an idea pitched by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud to make Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages through the use of technology. PM Modi's praise came amid mounting tensions between the executive and the judiciary over the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

A case for judgements in multiple languages

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters."

He added, "India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The Central Government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s Matru Bhasha."

CJI calls out for translated copies of Supreme Court verdicts in regional languages

CJI spoke at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. He mentioned the benefits of live-streaming and said the students and teachers of law can see and discuss the lives issues before the court.

"Then you realise the injustice that pervades our society when you discuss live issues," he added.

CJI continued, "...There is a meritocracy barrier. We must have live streaming... I do not have a cynical view... Yes, a few people will begin theatrics, but that'll be far and few between."

Speaking on the importance of technology, CJI Chandrachud said his mission for technology is to reach people who do not have access and also to not create any further gap.

"The thought is that not every lawyer can afford private reporters, and through technology, the idea is to remove the barrier of access to information. The idea is to make information available to lawyers for free", he said.

"But then the niceties of English will not help rural lawyers. So the idea is to make information accessible to everyone," he added.

The CJI also mentioned that he met a professor of Madras who works in AI (Artificial Intelligence), "and the next step is to give translated copies of judgments in all Indian languages".

'Centre respects judiciary', says Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju

Meanwhile, amid the rift between the Centre and the judiciary over the appointment of Supreme Court judges, Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it is the Centre's "bounden duty" to follow the Supreme Court's 2016 order for restructuring the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) in the appointment of the apex court and high court judges.

He also said that the Centre respects the judiciary as its independence is "absolutely necessary" for a successful democracy.

Chief Justice of India calls for the use of Artificial Intelligence.

(With inputs from PTI)