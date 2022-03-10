PM Modi lauds collaborative efforts by Union, state govts, citizens in tackling Covid

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the collaborative efforts by the Union and state governments along with active participation of citizens in tackling the virus.

India's consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign and an analysis of vaccine effectiveness to aid the lesser hospitalisation and low severity and mortality during the recent surge caused by Omicron variant was also highlighted in the meeting, the PMO said.

It emerged in the review meet that pro-active and collaborative efforts led by the Central government helped in the effective management of the spread of infection, it said.

It was also noted that India’s pandemic response and vaccination efforts have been lauded globally by the WHO, United Nations, International Monetary Fund as well as in the reports of Harvard Business School and Institute for Competitiveness, the PMO said.

Appreciating the relentless efforts put in by vaccinators, healthcare workers, and Central and state governments, Modi underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and urged continued support from the community and participation of individuals to get vaccinated and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, it added.

The meeting also took stock of the status of the vaccination drive in the country, and a detailed presentation on the pandemic situation globally and in India was also made.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting besides a number of senior government officials.

The meeting came amid a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, with most of the restrictions lifted.

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. PTI KR TIR TIR

