PM Modi Lauds 'Corona Warriors' On Mann Ki Baat, Shares Progress Under 7 Yrs Of NDA Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 77th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday where he extensively lauded the 'Corona warriors' who had risked their lives to provide service to the nation in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also addressed the completion of 7 years of the BJP-led NDA Government in India and shared the progress that the nation had made under its tenure.

PM lauds those involved in cyclone relief efforts

Expressing condolences to the citizens who had been hard hit by Cyclone Tauktae and Yaas, PM Modi saluted the efforts by rescue teams who were working on ground to save lives. "The nation is battling COVID-19 with full strength. Over the last year, it is also battling other calamities such as Cyclone Amphan, Nisarga, floods, earthquakes, In the last ten days, the western and eastern coast saw two cyclones. I want to humbly acknowledge the efforts of those who actively participated in the relief and rescue operations. I salute them all," said PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

"The central, state governments and local administration are all working together to face this disaster. I express my condolences to all those who have lost their close ones," he added.

PM lauds efforts of frontline workers, Indian forces

During his talk show, PM Modi spoke to several frontline workers such as Dinesh Upadhyay, who drives a liquid oxygen tanker, Shirisha who manned the all-woman Oxygen Express, and IAF Group Captain A K Patnaik who has worked to transport one of the biggest necessities- Oxygen from abroad and across India. The PM also revealed that India was producing 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day an increase by over 10 times in the course of the pandemic.

Speaking to Railway pilot Shirisha, PM Modi lauded her parents for encouraging daughters like her to work for the nation. Sharing her story, Shirisha said, "My motivation is from my father and mother. My father has always encouraged us to work. Indian railways is also very supportive. They gave us a green path to ensure 125KM could be covered in an hour."

Group Captain A K Patnaik and his young daughter also interacted with the PM on Mann Ki Baat. "We are fortunate to be able to help our countrymen during this time of need. Over the last one month, we are continuously transporting oxygen. What took 2-3 days is now happening in 2-3 hours. Even international operations are being carried out around the clock. We have flown to Singapore, Dubai, Belgium, UK Germany on very short notice," the IAF officer revealed.

'7 years of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': PM Modi

In his address, PM Modi also pointed out that the NDA Government had completed 7 years today stating that the last 7 years had seen more development than decades. "This is because we worked as a nation as Team India instead of working as a political party. So many villages and people received electricity, water, and proper roads, and their own houses for the first time since 70 years of independence," he said.

"Over the last 7 years India has also led the world in digitization and digital payments have come to great use amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even big nations have not escaped from the pandemic but during this health crisis India undertook the pledge of 'Service and Cooperation' to help other nations," said PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat live.

Concluding his address, PM Modi urged people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He also asked citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers and help India win the battle against the Coronavirus.