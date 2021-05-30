PM Modi Lauds Cyclone-affected States, Says 'they Fought With Patience & Discipline'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Cyclone impacted areas on Sunday, May 30, for displaying fortitude and waging the cyclone battle with patience and discipline, despite the country's western and eastern coasts being hit by two severe cyclonic storms in the recent ten days. While speaking on the 77th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister remarked, "We are witnessing how our nation is fighting the battle against COVID-19 with full strength. At the same time, the nation has witnessed a few natural disasters too."

Cyclone-affected states showed courage: PM

PM Modi noted, "In the last ten days, the western and eastern coast faced two major cyclonic storms. Cyclone Tauktae hit the western coast while Cyclone Yaas hit the eastern coast. The countrymen and the country faced the cyclone storm bravely. At the time of the disaster, people of the Cyclone-affected states showed courage and fought the battle with patience and discipline. I humbly acknowledge their efforts." PM added, "I salute the people who participated in the relief and rescue operations during the cyclonic storms. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We all stand steadfastly with those who have suffered losses."

PM Modi lauds COVID warriors, farmers

During his address, PM Modi lauded drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers for the transportation of oxygen cylinders when the country was in extreme need. He stated, "During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people."

Also, the Prime Minister stated, despite the pandemic, that the country's farmers have produced record amounts of food grains. In many regions, he noted, farmers have received more than the minimum support price for mustard this time. He noted that due to substantial foodgrain production, 800 million impoverished people are receiving free rations in this time of distress. He asserted that farmers are benefiting in a variety of ways as a result of the government's new initiatives.

The radio show airs on the 7th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government in power at the Centre. The Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the country, known as "Mann ki Baat," is broadcast on the last Sunday of each month.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI