PM Modi Lauds Denmark's Contribution To Make In India; Highlights Investment Opportunities

Addressing a joint press briefing on Saturday alongside his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, PM Modi stated that India and Denmark agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties. At the Hyderabad House in Delhi, the PM held talks with Frederiksen who is the first head of the state visiting India since March 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed. While mentioning that this was their first in-person engagement, he recalled that the two countries had formed the Green Strategic Partnership during their online summit.

PM Modi opined, "This indicates our far-reaching vision and respect for the environment. This participation shows that we can work towards green growth through joint efforts using technology while safeguarding the environment. Today, we reviewed the progress of this partnership and reiterated our commitment to increasing cooperation on climate change". Highlighting that Denmark has joined the International Solar Alliance, he stated that this had added a new dimension to the bilateral partnership.

"Danish companies are working in India for a long time in sectors such as energy, food processing, logistics, infrastructure, machinery and software. They have not just contributed to Make in India but also contributed to ensuring that Make in India for the World is a success," the PM said. Maintaining that Denmark's expertise and technology can play a big role in India's development, he added that new opportunities for Danish companies on account of manufacturing sector reforms also came up for discussion during the dialogue.

PM Modi added, "Today, we also took a decision to continuously increase the scope of our partnership. We will keep adding dimensions to it. We have started a new partnership in the health sector. We have also taken a decision to collaborate on technology pertaining to increasing agricultural productivity and income of farmers. As a part of this, we will work on technologies related to food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries and aquaculture". During the talks, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of importance. Concluding his remarks, the PM thanked Frederiksen for extending an invitation to visit Denmark.

Watch PM Modi's remarks here:

Addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister of Denmark @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. https://t.co/rIRzOngzhq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021

Danish PM's visit to India

Earlier in the day, the Danish PM received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was personally welcomed by PM Modi. In her brief remarks, she said, "We consider India as a very close partner to Denmark. That's why I am here for cooperation. I am glad to meet Prime Minister Modi today. We see a very ambitious Indian government. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations". In the course of her three-day visit to India, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society.