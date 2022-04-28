PM Modi Lauds Double-engine Govt In North-Eastern States; Says 'difficulties Reducing'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, April 28, hailed the BJP's 'double-engine' government in North-Eastern states and elaborated on the steps taken for the development of the region.

Addressing the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong District on Thursday at around 11 am, PM Modi said, “Today the double-engine government is developing the nation with the notion of "Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas". Earlier the Prime Minister was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a memento.

Expressing his happiness at the development the region has witnessed in the last few years, the Prime Minister said, “Today in Assam, work of making more than 2,600 Amrit Sarovar (water bodies developed and rejuvenated under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) will start. Such water bodies have a rich tradition in the North-East and tribal areas. Water reservoirs will be created in every village in North-East, making it a source of income for the people. After 2014, difficulties in the North-East region are reducing and states are progressing.”

Acknowledging the National Liberation Front of Tripura’s contribution towards ensuring peace in the state, after years of insurgent activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Apart from Assam, NLFT also took steps on the path of peace in Tripura. The problem related to Bru-Reang, which was going on for almost two and half decades, has also been solved.”

Assam's cultural heritage unites India: PM Modi

“Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been revoked from 23 regions, AFSPA’s ambit is reduced to curb violence. Our government removed AFSPA from Tripura and Meghalaya while the previous governments kept on extending it. We have also removed AFSPA from many districts of Assam,” he added, asserting that peace will prevail in the region.

Talking about the development Assam has witnessed under the BJP government in the state and the Centre, PM Modi said, “The language, food, art, handicrafts and culture of tribal society together makes the rich heritage of India and Assam is even more prosperous in this regard. Assam's cultural heritage unites India, and strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’."

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education and healthcare sector in Assam later in the day.

“The projects are worth more than Rs 500 crore and will be built to bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region," the Centre said in an official statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a Veterinary College in Dibhu, a Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and an Agricultural college in Kolonga.