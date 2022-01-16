PM Modi Lauds Everyone Associated With India's COVID Vaccination Drive On 1st Anniversary

As India struggles with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, on Sunday, the nation has completed its one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive. To mark this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to express his gratitude for those who have been involved with the vaccination drive. He went on to say that the nation's vaccine campaign has made a significant contribution to the fight against COVID-19 disease. The drive has resulted in the saving of lives and hence the preservation of livelihoods.

Further, giving a glance at the previous scenario, PM Modi said, “When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, we did not know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines.” The campaign had begun with the vaccination of frontline personnel and with the distribution of two vaccines such as Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

'Our hearts and minds are filled with pride': PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccination

While talking about the medical personnel in case of vaccination, Modi went on to say that the physicians, nurses, as well as healthcare professionals, had played a critical role. “When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” he added.

On this day, PM Modi has even highlighted that the nation has also been improving healthcare infrastructure to guarantee treatment for every fellow Indians which they require. He even urged citizens to continue to follow all COVID-19-related measures to end the outbreak.

COVID vaccination in India

In addition to this, more than 92% of the adult population in the nation has gotten at least one dosage, and over 68% has been completely vaccinated, according to health ministry experts. The one-year nationwide immunisation campaign against COVID-19 came to an end, with approximately 156.76 crore vaccine doses delivered. Furthermore, the country has begun administering booster doses of vaccinations to youngsters aged 15 to 18.

According to provisional data, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccination doses were delivered to eligible people till 7 a.m. on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed. Over 66 lakh vaccination doses have been provided in the previous 24 hours. So far, 43,19,278 precautionary dosages have been administered, according to official data. Healthcare professionals received 17,92,784 doses, frontline workers obtained 14,45,001 doses, and those over 60 with co-morbidities received 10,81,493 doses.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday that India has documented 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is 16.28%. The overall number of cases of COVID-19 disease in the nation has risen to 3,71,22,164, with 15,50,377 active cases.

