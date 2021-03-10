PM Modi Lauds Folk Artists, Reposts Video Of Them Singing Soulful Song: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 lauded the soulful performance of two folk singers and said ‘Bahot Badhiya’. PM Modi on Wednesday reposted the 2:20 minutes-long video posted by a Twitter user named @brijeshchodhary that showed the two artists singing a devotional song of Lord Shiva in their harmonious voice. Sharing the video ahead of Maha Shivratri, the Twitter user wrote, “Suno aur mehsoos karo is ehsaas ko. All heroes are failed.... before..... these singers... Please support and encourage our local talent.”

Prime Minister who has repeatedly stressed the importance of Indian culture including folk music, hailed the talent. While one of the folk singers in the video can be seen handling a string-based instrument, the other is seen creating beats using a percussion instrument. The video has already gone viral on the microblogging website. Till now it has also been viewed over 1.1 million times with over 20.1k retweets, over 1,400 quote tweets and likes have surpassed 101k. Watch:

PM Modi’s support for culture

Before sharing the video of folk artists on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 revealed that he has purchased a “few products” that celebrate local women enterprise, creativity as well as Indian culture. Hailing the ‘Nari Shakti’, PM Modi shared each product on the microblogging platform Twitter after pointing out that women are playing a “leading role” in India’s “quest to become Aatmanirbhar”.

He shared product links of items such as “exquisite hand-embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful” and “handcrafted Gond Paper Painting”. Other products that PM Modi said he bought included a traditional shawl from Nagaland, Khadi cotton madhubani painted stole, handmade jute file folder from West Bengal, gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block, classic palm craft nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala.

Even before Republic Day this year, PM Modi had interacted with the artists who were scheduled to perform on January 26 and lauded the nation’s socio-cultural heritage. The Prime Minister had even said, that India will not be able to become a self-reliant country just by somebody saying so and laid emphasis on the action taken by the youth. He had said, “When you march along Rajpath with passion and zeal, every countryman is filled with enthusiasm. Your glimpses of the country's rich art, culture, tradition and heritage, every Indian raises their head with pride."