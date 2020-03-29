PM Modi Lauds Frontliners; 400 Delhi Airport Staff Lead By Example Amid 21-day Lockdown

Always at the frontline, they are not leaving their duty even during a lockdown. Such are the employees of the Delhi Airport Authority of India, who are still at the forefront handling the emergency services and also freight services on a daily basis. More than 400 people are staying back at all three terminals of Delhi airport for smooth operations.

Also, the staff are sanitising all the terminals of Indira Gandhi International Airport. They are staying at the airport and in a way leading a quarantined life, as they are not going back home to meet their families. While around 80 employees are deployed for cleaning purposes, around 190 are deployed at cargo terminal for the freight services. Moreover, around 80 other employees are deployed for airport rescue and firefighting services.

Though the airport is shut for commercial operations, these heroes are engaged in the extensive sanitisation of the entire terminal buildings like check-in area, counters, chairs, baggage belts, immigration counters, custom area, trolley, wash-rooms to maintain the hygiene label within the terminal.

The airport staff are engaged in the distribution of food items/water to the arrived or departing passengers, managing the queue to get the immigration/security clearance faster. Cityside team is managing the traffic outside the terminal to avoid any traffic congestions. Airport rescue and firefighting team (ARFF) is always ready to handle any crises like any emergency landing at any runway.

The Airport Authority of India employees raised Rs. 20 crore as an initial contribution to the PM CARES Funds to fight the menace of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In PM Modi's third address to the nation on Sunday over the pandemic, the Prime Minister urged citizens of India to laud the efforts of these warriors. He also requested people not to ostracize these unsung heroes for their line of duty as many cases of discrimination has come forward in the past few weeks.

In these testing times, appreciation for the commitment to work and resolve to fight against coronavirus outbreak should be the priority for every Indian citizen, was the message today given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping each and everyone will follow and show resolve to grapple with the crisis at hand.