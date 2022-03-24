PM Modi Lauds GeM For Achieving 'significant' Order Value Of Rs.1 Lakh Cr In A Single Year

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) for achieving the procurement of Rs. 1 lakh crore in the financial year of 2021-2022. Calling the numbers a significant increase as compared to the previous year, PM Modi said GeM is especially empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with over 57% of order value coming only from the MSME sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce the significant achievement. "Happy to know that GeM India has achieved an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year," PM Modi tweeted.

Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector. pic.twitter.com/ylzSezZsjG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also tweeted about the incredible accomplishment of the GeM portal. Congratulating the stakeholders in the GeM portal, the Union Minister said, "Congratulations to all stakeholders especially the sellers in the MSME sector, women entrepreneurs, startups, weavers and artisans in continuing to contribute to the vision of an AtmaNirbharBharat."

Today, GeM has clocked order value of INR 1 Lakh crore in a single year in FY 2021-22. Congratulations to all stakeholders especially the sellers in MSME sector, women entrepreneurs, startups, weavers and artisans in continuing to contribute to the vision of an AtmaNirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/zkAsxfLSo1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 24, 2022

As per the data available, the annual procurement under GeM for FY 2020-2021 was Rs. 38,580 crore and for FY 2019-2020 it was Rs. 22,991 crore. The current financial year procurement is thus, an incredible feat with Rs 1 lakh crore. With the launch of "Womaniya for Women Entrepreneurs and Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHG)," direct sale of handicrafts, handlooms, accessories, and other items to ministries and departments, it is further empowering the "Aatmanirbhar Narishakti." Not only that it also provides training for women entrepreneurs by various national and state women organisations.

About Government-e-Marketplace (GeM)

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a one-stop portal for the online procurement of common-use goods and services by various government departments, organisations, and public-sector entities. GeM intends to improve public procurement transparency, efficiency, and speed. It offers technologies like e-bidding, reverse e-auction, and demand aggregation to help government users get the best deals. Based on recommendations of the Group of Secretaries, PM Modi decided to set up a dedicated e-market for different goods & services procured by Government Organisations / Departments / PSUs. The purchases through GeM by Government users have been authorised and made compulsory by the Ministry of Finance by adding a new Rule No. 149 in the General Financial Rules, 2017.

GeM is hosted by the Directorate General of. Supplies & Disposals (DGS&D) which comes under the Ministery of Commerce and Industry.