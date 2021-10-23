PM Modi Lauds Goa's Spirit And Togetherness, Compares It With Their Passion For Football

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Goa's passion and craze for football on Saturday and noted that the state is walking ahead with renewed confidence and fresh team spirit. While addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, PM Modi said, "Goa's passion and craze for football are at a different level altogether! Goa is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key resolve behind Swayampurna Goa." PM Narendra Modi also talked about the fisheries industry in the state and said, "Incentives are being given at every level from having a separate ministry to promoting the modernisation of fishermen's boats for fish trade. Our fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help even under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the people of Goa in helping the country to achieve 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. He said, "In India's vaccination campaign, special incentives have been given to the states of the country, including Goa, which is a centre of tourism. Goa has benefited a lot from this. Goa has made efforts day and night and got the first dose of vaccine administered to all the eligible people here." The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' through video conferencing. Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant was also present during the event. Under the initiative of Swayampurna Goa, which was launched on October 1, 2020, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and is responsible for ensuring that the government schemes and benefits are reaching the people as per their eligibility.

PM Modi’s report card for the Goa government

PM Modi said that Goa has implemented the Central schemes regarding safety and honour of women and are expanding them as well. He lauded the Goa government for implementing services like toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, Jan Dhan bank accounts' availability to women. He said, “Due to our schemes, thousands of sisters got free gas cylinders during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Goa government has provided a big facility to sisters by providing water to every house."

