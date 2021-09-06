Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh. PM attended the session along with Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur via video conferencing. During the interaction, CM Jairam Thakur revealed that his state made a significant progress in administering the first dose of COVID vaccine to 100% of its eligible population. The CM said that the state was now targeting the completion of the 2nd dose by November 30.

Addressing the session CM Jairam Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh has made significant progress in administering first dose of vaccines to 100% population. We aim to administer 2nd dose to all by November 30."

Sharing details of its vaccination program and its success, healthcare workers from various hospitals spoke to PM Narendra Modi. A healthcare worker told PM that teams had been deployed door-to-door to spread awareness about COVID-19 and urged the citizens to get vaccinated. "Teams were deployed to visit every house to spread awareness about virus and vaccination," Dr Rahul, Civil Hospital, Dodra Kwar-Shimla told PM. Several beneficiaries of the vaccine program also spoke to the PM. A senior citizen named Nirmala Devi from Hamirpur stated that her vaccination process had gone very smoothly and there was no shortage of vaccines.

I have seen that all the staff members including doctors, nurses & others have worked in a team to carry out the vaccination drive. We must not show leniency of any kind to complete the vaccination drive: PM Modi while interacting with a beneficiary, Dayal Singh from Thunag-Mandi pic.twitter.com/XsVP5Dt1ps — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

PM Modi lauds Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi acknowledged the state's achievement and asserted that there should be no scope for leniency of any kind until the vaccination drive is completed. "To see Himachal work as a team and achieve their target of administering 1st dose of COVID Vaccines to 100% of the eligible citizens is very heartening. They have emerged as a champion in fighting this deadly virus," said PM Modi.

"Himachal has not only increased the morale of the country but has also shown how important it is to achieve Aatmanirbharta in COVID vaccination. Every day India is breaking records with the world's largest vaccine drive. We have to ensure that those who have taken the 1st dose of COVID Vaccines, must take the 2nd dose when the time comes," he added.