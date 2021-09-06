PM Modi Lauds Himachal Pradesh, Says 'Rural India Empowering COVID Vaccination Drive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the people of Himachal Pradesh for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. While speaking at the interaction session with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the country's rural society is empowering the vaccination drive.

PM Modi said, "The people of Himachal did not allow any rumour and any disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. Himachal is proof of how the country's rural society is empowering the world's largest and fastest COVID vaccination campaign."

PM Modi praises people of Himachal Pradesh

Remarking that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti has been a leader in giving 100 per first doses, PM Modi said that this is the area which used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built. Tourism is also getting the direct benefit of strengthened connectivity, farmers and gardeners, who produce fruits and vegetables are also getting it, he added.

Informing that by using internet connectiity in villages, the Prime Minister said that the young talents of Himachal Pradesh can take their culture and new possibilities of tourism to the country and abroad. Referring to recently notified Drones rules, he said that these rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture. This will open doors for new possibilities, PM Modi added.

Urging the farmers and gardeners of the state to make farming organic within the next 25 years, PM Modi said, "Slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals." He said that the Centre is now going to create a special online platform for women self-help groups. "Through this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world. They will be able to deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, MPs, MLAs, Panchayat leaders, were also present on the occasion.

(Image: ANI, PTI)