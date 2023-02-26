PM Modi Lauds India's Digital Revolution, Cites UPI, E-Sanjeevani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India's digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas. "This is the power of India's digital revolution," he said.

He also referred to the recent agreement between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country's adoption of digital technologies.

The prime minister spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in medical consultations. In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that "Swachh Bharat" has become a mass movement.

"If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said.

Various efforts being made to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage also featured in his address.