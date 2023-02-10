PM Modi Lauds India’s Sustainable Energy Push, ‘Rs 35K Cr In Budget For Green Hydrogen'

Inviting the investors gathered at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to invest in green energy projects in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the high budgetary allocation given to green hydrogen in this year's annual budget 2023-24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on February 10. He inaugurated the summit and also launched Investor UP 2.0. It is an organised and comprehensive ecosystem for investors to provide them with standardised and well defined investor-centric services. PM Modi lauded the various achievements of the state and also spoke about the opportunities in the state for the policymakers, industry leaders, academia, and think tanks gathered at the congregation.

In the budget, Rs 35,000 crore has been provisioned for the energy transition.



It reflects our commitment towards green energy.



Mission Green Hydrogen gives strength to this very commitment of ours.



Rs 35,000 allocated for green Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen to invite huge investment, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu in his joint address to the Parliament hailed the central government’s efforts towards green energy and emphasising on green Hydrogen and the recent approval of hydrogen energy in a bid to lower air pollution she said, "Recently the government has given approval for hydrogen energy. Reducing pollution in cities is a major focus of the government,” she said and added that it will attract investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees in India in the field of green energy.

Commenting on the national green hydrogen mission President Murmu said, “This will result in reducing our dependence on foreign countries for clean energy and also for energy security.”