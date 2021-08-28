PM Modi Lauds Jan Dhan Yojana On 7th Anniversary, Says It Empowered Countless Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has transformed India’s development trajectory. The PM celebrated the initiative’s 7th successful year of implementation by stating that the programme has financially empowered Indians. The PM added that the National Mission for Financial Inclusion was a huge success as it increased transparency in the system.

“Today we mark seven years of PM Jan Dhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India’s development trajectory. It has ensured financial inclusion & a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians. Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency,” PM Modi tweeted. “I would like to applaud the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make Jan Dhan Yojana a success. Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life,” PM Modi added.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by PM Modi on 15th August 2014 during his Independence Day address. PMJDY is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner for everyone. The PMJDY account can be opened in any bank correspondent or Bank Mitr outlet. Accounts that are opened under PMJDY are Zero balance accounts. The PM had then described the initiative as the liberation of the poor from a vicious cycle during the initiative’s launch on August 28, 2014.

FM Nirmala Sitaraman lauds PMJDY initiative

Following PM Modi’s present-day celebratory comment, the Ministry of Finance informed that the initiative currently has as many as 43.04 crore beneficiaries under banking system. The ministry in a release, also informed that the amounts deposited in bank accounts under the scheme have gone up to Rs 146,231 crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also backed the PM’s words and informed that the PMJDY flourished over a short span of 7 years.

On the 7th Anniversary of PMJDY, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reiterated the importance of PMJDY and how it has made the emerging FI ecosystem capable of delivering financial services to the last person of the society-the poorest of the poor.#PMJanDhan pic.twitter.com/LbMOaoTEoD — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 28, 2021

“The journey of PMJDY led interventions undertaken over a short span of 7 years has in effect, produced both transformational as well as directional change thereby making the emerging FI ecosystem capable of delivering financial services to the last person of the society-the poorest of the poor. The underlying pillars of PMJDY, namely, Banking the Unbanked, Securing the Unsecured and Funding the Unfunded has made it possible to adopt multi-stakeholders collaborative approach while leveraging technology for serving the unserved and underserved areas as well,” the FM said

The finance ministry further said that the PMJDY is one of the biggest financial inclusion (FI) initiatives in the world setting a milestone in independent India. The ministry informed that the accounts under the initiative have grown three-fold from 14.72 Crore in Mar’15 to 43.04 Crore as of 18-08-2021. The initiative has also benefitted rural women as 67% of Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, of which 55% are held by women.

IMAGE: PTI