Last Updated:

PM Modi Lauds KJ Alphons For His Book 'Accelerating India', Says 'commendable Effort'

PM Modi praised former tourism minister KJ Alphons' efforts for his book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' on Thursday in a tweet.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
PM Modi

(IMAGE: Facebook - KJALPHONS/ PTI)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former tourism minister KJ Alphons' efforts for his book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' on Thursday. PM Modi stated that the author's work incorporates all areas of India's reformation process. PM Modi commended the book in a tweet as well. On August 9, Vice President Naidu had released the book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. KJ Alphons was the editor of the book.

VP Naidu praises editor KJ Alphons for book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government'

The Vice President praised the contributions of the book's 28 prominent writers, who contributed 25 pieces on various aspects of the Indian government. He also praised the book's editor, Rajya Sabha Member KJ Alphons, and the publishing house. He believes that the book will serve as a tool for policymakers to think on and to identify essential areas of Indian development's unfinished agenda.

READ | National Book Trust all set to launch book series on coronavirus pandemic

He had further added, "I am very happy to be launching this book 'Accelerating India' today. I am sure this will serve as an excellent, objective documentation of the progress made during the last seven years under the dynamic, forward-looking leadership of PM Narendrabhai Modi ji.”

Book launched by VP Naidu on August 9; book aimed to be used as a tool for policymakers 

VP Naidu stated that the book would serve as a guide for policymakers to reflect on what more needs to be done and identify key elements of the unfinished agenda. He also spoke about numerous other topics such as developmental programmes for marginalised areas, education for the youth, CSR programs in the country for developing skills, the need for infrastructure improvement in the country and farmer programs. He mentioned related policies and government programmes for each of these sectors and said that the concept of ‘Team India’ is the only way for progress in a country like ours. He also spoke about the 75 years of Independence that the country recently celebrated and said that it is time to evaluate the progress of the constitutional right of a ‘dignified life’ to everyone, without discrimination.

READ | Seven-year-old Bengaluru girl publishes book on pandemic, preparing to write more

The book has been published by the publishing house, OakBridge Publishing. At the launch of the book, Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandra Sekhar, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, Member of Parliament, Shri K J Alphons, Director, OakBridge Publishing Pvt. Ltd., Shri Vikesh Dhyani and others were present as well, as per a government release.

READ | Independence Day: 5 books on Indian Independence that are must reads

With inputs from ANI

Image: Facebook - KJALPHONS/ PTI

READ | Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
READ | Books released in Urdu, Sanskrit to help raise students' awareness of sports
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND