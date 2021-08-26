PM Modi Lauds KJ Alphons For His Book 'Accelerating India', Says 'commendable Effort'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former tourism minister KJ Alphons' efforts for his book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' on Thursday. PM Modi stated that the author's work incorporates all areas of India's reformation process. PM Modi commended the book in a tweet as well. On August 9, Vice President Naidu had released the book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. KJ Alphons was the editor of the book.

My valued colleague, Shri @alphonstourism has made a commendable effort to encapsulate facets of India’s reform journey in his work, ‘Accelerating India.’ Delighted to receive a copy from him. pic.twitter.com/CP25NfJPaj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

VP Naidu praises editor KJ Alphons for book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government'

The Vice President praised the contributions of the book's 28 prominent writers, who contributed 25 pieces on various aspects of the Indian government. He also praised the book's editor, Rajya Sabha Member KJ Alphons, and the publishing house. He believes that the book will serve as a tool for policymakers to think on and to identify essential areas of Indian development's unfinished agenda.

He had further added, "I am very happy to be launching this book 'Accelerating India' today. I am sure this will serve as an excellent, objective documentation of the progress made during the last seven years under the dynamic, forward-looking leadership of PM Narendrabhai Modi ji.”

Book launched by VP Naidu on August 9; book aimed to be used as a tool for policymakers

VP Naidu stated that the book would serve as a guide for policymakers to reflect on what more needs to be done and identify key elements of the unfinished agenda. He also spoke about numerous other topics such as developmental programmes for marginalised areas, education for the youth, CSR programs in the country for developing skills, the need for infrastructure improvement in the country and farmer programs. He mentioned related policies and government programmes for each of these sectors and said that the concept of ‘Team India’ is the only way for progress in a country like ours. He also spoke about the 75 years of Independence that the country recently celebrated and said that it is time to evaluate the progress of the constitutional right of a ‘dignified life’ to everyone, without discrimination.

The book has been published by the publishing house, OakBridge Publishing. At the launch of the book, Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandra Sekhar, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, Member of Parliament, Shri K J Alphons, Director, OakBridge Publishing Pvt. Ltd., Shri Vikesh Dhyani and others were present as well, as per a government release.

The Vice President releasing the book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government’ and presenting first copy to the Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan.



The book is edited by Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister, Shri K. J. Alphons. pic.twitter.com/EHvVD51GW7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 9, 2021

With inputs from ANI

