PM Modi Lauds MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad For Helping Passenger Mid-air: 'A Doctor At Heart'

PM Modi appreciated Union MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad for administering medical aid to a co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was one of the 43 Ministers who was inducted into the Council of Ministers on July 7 earlier this year as a part of the reshuffle at the Centre. After the passenger who is a hypotension patient complained of giddiness mid-air, Karad immediately came to his rescue.

A surgeon by training, the Union Minister told the media, "Patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes."

Reacting to this, IndiGo stated, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr. Bhagwat Karad, your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring". Reportedly, the Rajya Sabha MP is the owner of Dr. Karad Multi Specialty Hospital besides serving as the chairman of Navketan Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Navketan Research Lab Pvt. Ltd., Bhagwan Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Y.S.K. Hospital.

A doctor at heart, always!



Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad. https://t.co/VJIr5WajMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2021

Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I am truly humbled and hope to translate your outstanding commitment and dedication to our country and citizens in my own duties. Following your guidance to serve people through "Seva aur Samarpan".

Jai Hind https://t.co/FHqNqHaQzc — Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (@DrBhagwatKarad) November 16, 2021

Here are some reactions on social media:

So happy to see this. For all the brickbats politicians receive, sometimes an acknowledgment goes a long way. @DrBhagwatKarad ji and I filed & got our nomination letters to the upper house together, heartening that he ensured medical aid was provided on time. https://t.co/S4HWltPFNf — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 16, 2021

Serving people, on land and in the air, Shri @DrBhagwatKarad ji’s gesture reflects his sense of service to the society. Commendable promptness to help people and make a difference in every possible way. pic.twitter.com/e4Vq3o04qm — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 16, 2021

In the service of society, on land and in air! Bhagwat Karad ji’s gesture reflects both his professionalism as a doctor as well as his sense of service to the society. After all, politics also is about touching people’s lives. https://t.co/p2TNkR264B@PMOIndia @DrBhagwatKarad https://t.co/TzuggIjQES — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 16, 2021

What a commendable service by @DrBhagwatKarad ji 🙏 — S A Ramadass (@ramadassmysuru) November 16, 2021

Bhagwat Karad's induction as Minister

Having served as the Mayor of Aurangabad twice, he was elected to the Upper House in 2020. His induction into the Union Council of Ministers was perceived as a snub to former Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde and Beed Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde. Both Karad and the Munde sisters hail from the Vanjari community- one of the largest groups among the OBCs. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that this move was aimed at finishing the political career of Pankaja Munde.