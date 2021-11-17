Last Updated:

PM Modi Lauds MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad For Helping Passenger Mid-air: 'A Doctor At Heart'

PM Modi appreciated Union MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad for administering medical aid to a co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday. 

PM Modi appreciated Union MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad for administering medical aid to a co-passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was one of the 43 Ministers who was inducted into the Council of Ministers on July 7 earlier this year as a part of the reshuffle at the Centre. After the passenger who is a hypotension patient complained of giddiness mid-air, Karad immediately came to his rescue. 

A surgeon by training, the Union Minister told the media, "Patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes."

Reacting to this, IndiGo stated, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr. Bhagwat Karad, your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring". Reportedly, the Rajya Sabha MP is the owner of Dr. Karad Multi Specialty Hospital besides serving as the chairman of Navketan Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Navketan Research Lab Pvt. Ltd., Bhagwan Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Y.S.K. Hospital. 

Here are some reactions on social media:

Bhagwat Karad's induction as Minister

Having served as the Mayor of Aurangabad twice, he was elected to the Upper House in 2020. His induction into the Union Council of Ministers was perceived as a snub to former Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde and Beed Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde. Both Karad and the Munde sisters hail from the Vanjari community- one of the largest groups among the OBCs. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that this move was aimed at finishing the political career of Pankaja Munde.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote, "Bhagwat Karad became an MoS. This is a ploy to finish off Pankaja Munde politically. While Karad grew up in the shadow of Gopinath Munde, he was made a Minister without thinking about Pritam Munde. There is enough suspicion that this is an attempt to divide the Wanjari community and teach a lesson to Pankaja Munde". At present, the latter is serving as the BJP national secretary while her sister Pritam serves as the vice president of the party's Maharashtra unit.

