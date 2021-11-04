Celebrating Diwali with Indian Army personnel at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the National Defence Academy (NDA) for opening its gates to 'our daughters' of the country.

While reiterating that women will be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Modi labelled the decision as "another step towards women empowerment."

'Role of women in security of nation touching newer heights': PM Modi

"The role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching newer heights. Women are being given a permanent commission in the Army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for women," the Indian Prime Minister said. "From this year we have decided girls to be inducted in Sainik schools," he added.

Continuing his Diwali tradition of meeting Indian soldiers for the eighth consecutive year, PM Modi said, "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I did not come to Nowshera alone, I have brought along with me the blessings of 130 crore Indians for our soldiers here. Blessings of 130 crore people are with forces."

Supreme Court on induction of women candidates into NDA

On August 18, breaking the glass ceiling that endured for 65 years, the Supreme Court declared women in the country eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. While ordering so, the top court had held that women should not be denied their basic right, followed by the Centre's affirmation that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA examination would be released thereafter.

Breaking shackles of gender discrimination, India's apex court acknowledged the inequality in the elite situation. "This is a policy made on gender discrimination. We expect the army and the government to take a more constructive view of the matter," the SC had stated.

A petition, filed by lawyer Kush Kalra, had sought equal opportunity for women in the Indian Army and the Indian Naval Academy. Throwing open the doors of the defence service training institutes of the Indian Armed forces to women cadets, a division bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed an interim order to give effect to the observations of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, on September 7, the Centre told the top court that it will allow inducting women candidates into NDA, thus, paving way for induction in Permanent Commission. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had said that the decision was taken by the Centre in consultation with the Armed Forces.