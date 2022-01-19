PM Modi Lauds NDRF On 16th Raising Day; 'Courage & Professionalism Extremely Motivating'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day and said that the force is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. The PM asserted that NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating.

PM Modi also mentioned that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policymakers. "In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, we also have to think of disaster-resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject," he tweeted.

He noted that India has undertaken the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure' and is also working on sharpening the skills of NDRF teams in order that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge.

NDRF Raising Day

The NDRF Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 every year to mark its formation. Established in 2006, the NDRF observed its 16th Raising Day this year. It is a specialized force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad. The NDRF has proved its efficacy with its commendable performance during various disasters including building collapses, landslides, devastating floods, and cyclones.