Earlier today, July 4, PM Modi inspected the Digital Week campaign in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where the Prime Minister met Prathamesh Sinha, the brand ambassador of Thinkerbell Labs. The 11-year-old, who is from Pune, was demonstrating his company's product, the Braille self-learning device. After meeting the young boy, the Prime Minister was left astonished by his confidence at such a young age. Prathamesh Sinha is the boy who rose to fame after the Shark Tank India episode and was also given the opportunity to be CEO of boAt for a day.

Later in the day, PM Modi while addressing the crowd at the Digital India Week Launch, praised the boy for his confidence and added that this country will fulfill all its dreams.

PM Modi said, "When I met the boy, he introduced himself as the Brand ambassador of his company. When I meet such people, I become more confident that this country is unstoppable and will fulfill all its dreams."

Many 'India firsts' for Gujarat

Enunciating on the major achievements by Gujarat, which were also feats achieved before any other state in India, PM Modi said during his speech in Gandhinagar said, "Gujarat was the first state in India to establish a Gujarat State Data Center (GSDC), Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN), E-Gram centres and ATVT Jan Seva Kendras. These were the major pillars for the digital transformation of Gujarat."

Detailing the development of the very important electronics manufacturing sector, PM Modi said, "Today, India is working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $300 billion in the next three-four years. India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker. Investment is increasing rapidly in India to increase the production of semiconductors."

