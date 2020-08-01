Smart India Hackathon: PM Modi Lauds Finalists For Their Innovation And Creativity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Smart India Hackathon, 2020, grand finale on Saturday and said that the youth of the country is a storehouse of talent and brimming with innovative and creative solutions to India's problems.

"It was a huge challenge to conduct the Hackathon in the times of coronavirus. It is amazing to see it happening despite the severe challenges. I congratulate the participants and the organizers for rising to the occasion and making the event possible,” PM Modi said.

He praised the concept of a rainfall prediction model that was put forward by one of the finalists and said that he appreciated the step and encouraged the student saying the innovation if successful, would be of immense help to the farmers.

He also lauded a student working towards reusable and bio-degradable sanitary napkin. PM Modi said, "Awareness regarding women's personal hygiene arrived late in India. The government is providing a sanitary pad at Rs 1 each. The introduction of the reusable sanitary napkin will be of great help to the girls. I congratulate you for being so thoughtful.”

Students from Shri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu, MLR Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, JECRC University, Jaipur, Graphic Era University, Dehradun and Chandigarh Engineering College interacted with the PM and discussed their innovative ideas.

READ | Smart India Hackathon 2020: When Will PM Modi Address The Finalists? What Is The Prize?

READ | 10,000 Students, 243 Problem Statements, 1 Lakh Prize: Smart India Hackathon In Numbers

Smart India Hackathon 2020

The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in their daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. It is being organised by the HRD ministry’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems, and i4c.

The Smart India Hackathon started in 2017 started with only 42,000 students participating in the competition. However, the count increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and 2 lakh in 2019. But, this year in 2020, the participation numbers are eyebrow-raising with the first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 experiencing participation of more than 4.5 lakh students. This nationwide initiative has not only provided talented students to showcase their talent but it has proven to be a place where they can learn how to develop a mindset of problem-solving.

In the Smart India Hackathon 2020, the winner will receive the huge prize amount of Rs 1 Lakh. According to the official statement, "The grand finale of the software edition this year is being organised online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation over an especially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries".

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes To The Nation On The Occasion Of Eid-al-Adha

READ | PM Modi To Address Grand Finale Of Smart India Hackathon On Saturday