PM Modi Lauds Tata Group For Stepping Up To Help Address Oxygen Shortage In The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of The Tata group as it announced that the firm had scrambled to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage due to the unprecedented surge of the COVID-19 cases. The multinational conglomerate acknowledged the Prime Minister’s series of spontaneous actions to ramp up the vaccine manufacture in order to inoculate all adults over the age of 18, and making provisions to meet the demand for oxygen shortage as the country of an estimated 136 crore population struggled to handle the onslaught of the variant spike caseload, with high transmissibility, that challenged the healthcare system.

“To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure,” Tata group wrote in the post, as it announced that the firm was arranging the O2 concentrators to tackle the strained situations across the hospitals.

Recognizing the efforts of the Tata group, PM Modi said that together, the country will fight the unforeseen wave of the COVID-19 as it had, last year. While India has been actively involved in global efforts to eliminate the surge elsewhere, assisting developing countries that were hit hard with COVID-19 variant peak with the supply of domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccines, PM Modi earlier in his speech reiterated that with the wave now hitting India hard, he urged the vaccine manufacturers to boost the production capacity of the jabs to inoculate India’s population “in shortest possible time.”

Together, the people of India will fight COVID-19. https://t.co/7LnemItJ0j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

Declares O2 'essential public health commodity'

“All adults will be vaccinated in a liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination", a government statement read, as the new wave hit the country. India, thus far, has two approved jabs one developed by the world’s largest Serum Institute of India named Covishield made by Oxford’s AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech's domestically manufactured Covaxin jab.

In its vaccination drive that began in January 2021, India has massively inoculated the high-risk groups of its total 136 crore population, frontline workers, and elderly above the age of 45 with comorbidity. On April 18, as the country reeled under the second wave, that hit unexpectedly, PM ordered the ban on the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes with immediate effect. He also declared the Oxygen “essential public health commodity” as fears loomed about the shortage with respect to the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 and a large influx of patients at the healthcare facilities.