PM Modi Launches '11-Star Mega Constellation' Of Development Projects Worth ₹75K Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nagpur on Sunday, launched development projects worth ₹75,000 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that on December 11, the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi, a mega constellation of 11 stars will rise in Maharashtra.

PM Modi is in Nagpur to launch various development initiatives, including infrastructure, health and education projects.

Addressing an audience after launching the The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway), he elaborated on the 11 stars, listing out specific projects dedicated to the people.

'Mega 11-star constellation' in Maharashtra

Elaborating on the various projects launched, PM Modi said, "I want to state this today to my young brothers and sisters, the 11 stars that I have mentioned will build your future, create opportunities, this is the right path."

The 11-star constellation:

1st star - Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Phase - I, Nagpur - Shirdi expressway operational)

2nd star - Nagpur AIIMS, which will benefit a large section of population in the Vidarbha region.

3rd star - Laying foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO)

4th star - Laying foundation stone of ICMR’s Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies in Chandrapur

5th star - Inauguration of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur

6th star - Nag river pollution abatement project in Nagpur

7th star - Phase I of the Nagpur Metro, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore. The foundation stone for Phase II was also launched on Sunday.

8th star - Launch of Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train

9th star - Nagpur-Ajni railway station redevelopment project

10th star - Launch of a 12K horsepower rail engine maintenance depot

11th star - Launch of Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi third line project

