PM Modi Launches Agra Metro Project; Extols Govt's Holistic Approach To Projects & Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation for the Agra Metro via video conferencing. While speaking at the event, PM Modi congratulated Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP government Minister Chaudhary Uday Bhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on the beginning of the metro work. Stating that Agra has always had a 'unique historic identity', the Prime Minister said that technological new dimensions of technology are being attached to Agra.

READ | CM Amarinder Urges PM Modi To Allocate COVID Vaccine To Punjab On Priority Once Available

PM Modi lays Agra Metro foundation stone

Speaking further at the event, PM Modi said that now Agra is ready to match up with the 21st century. He also informed that in order to develop smart facilities across the city, projects worth Rs 1,024 crore are currently underway. Pointing towards the rapid development of metro network across the country, the Prime Minister said that back in 2014, the metro rail network was only spread over 215 km, but in the last 6 years, the metro rail network has expanded over 450 km.

READ | Daler Mehndi Backs Farming Laws And Sends Message To Farmers; Says 'trust PM Modi's Laws'

Informing that the work of expanding metro rail network further to 1,000 km is currently under progress, Narendra Modi said that this rapid development of small and big cities shows the commitment of the government. He said, "In today's date, the work in 27 cities is either completed it the work is under progress in different phrases." In line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission, PM Modi said that apart from metro tracks, metro coaches are also being indigenously made.

Highlighting that Agra would be the 7th city in Uttar Pradesh to connect with the metro rail facility, PM Modi said that small cities of western Uttar Pradesh have all the necessary strength and courage required for accomplishing Aatmanirbharta. Continuing his address, Prime Minister said, "Better infrastructure and better connectivity will benefit the tourism sector the most. Apart from focussing on improving the metro connectivity, CM Adityanath had accepted the 'Ganga Express Way' project."

READ | Adhir Ranjan Writes To PM Modi Demanding Repeal Of 'corporate-friendly' Farm Laws

Narendra Modi said, "Today we are on 34th rank in tourism and hospitality, while in 2013 we were on 65th rank." Taking a dig at the previous ruling government, the PM said that his dispensation is investing heavily. Pointing towards the ongoing farmers' agitation against the farm laws, he said, "Reform should happen as one cannot sustain old laws while entering new century". Reforms are being done holistically unlike before, PM Modi added.

While concluding his virtual address, Narendra Modi once again cautioned the people against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged people to wear masks, gloves and maintain social distancing. PM Modi also said that nobody should become careless while taking precautions. Assuring the citizens of India for the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, he said that his discussion with the researchers on Coronavirus vaccine will not take much longer.

READ | Medical Infrastructure In West Bengal Stressed Due To Non-implementation Of Ayushman Bharat: Governor