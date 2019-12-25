PM Modi Launches Atal Bhujal Yojana To Address Depleting Groundwater Levels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana in New Delhi on December 25. The scheme will promote Panchayat led groundwater management and conservation effort and drive behavioural change with a primary focus on demand-side management.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhavan, PM Modi laid out the Centre's plan to address depleted and depleting levels of groundwater. The Union Cabinet had approved the 6,000 crore rupees scheme on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present on the occasion.

Commemorating former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision on water conservation, PM Modi said, "The vision that Atalji had for water, still gives us inspiration. Be it Atal Bhujal Yojana or Jal Jeevan Mission guidelines, it is a big aim to provide clean water to every household by 2024... We all have to put a lot of effort to overcome the challenges of water shortage in new India."

Launching the Atal Bhujal Yojana. Watch. https://t.co/jGnhUIBbrU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Five stage action

Laying out the scheme's design, PM Modi said that the government will work in five stages to make the scheme a success. "In this regard, we are working on five stages. First, we broke the silos in the water department. Second, in a diverse country like India, we have tailored the scheme to best suit particular geography. Third, we focussed on the patterns of consumption and supply of water. Forth, we gave priority to recycle and make optimum use of water in the scheme. And fifth and the most important is public awareness and public participation."

Twin-sided approach

Highlighting the need for a separate Jal Shakti Ministry, PM Modi said that the new setup "took the issue of water out of compartmentalised approach and gave strength to comprehensive approach". "We have to gauge the needs of all sections to address the issue of water conservation in a diverse and expansive country such as India. This idea is behind the Atal Bhujal Yojana... Jal Shakti Mission will provide piped clean water to every household by 2024 while Atal Bhujal scheme will focus on those place where groundwater levels have either tanked or are quickly falling," PM Modi said.

