PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Health Sector Gets Massive Boost

Launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on unprecedented reforms that are also taking place in the medical education sector to transform India's health sector. The Prime Minister said that today the nation is entering a new phase after seven years of campaign to strengthen the health facilities of the country. 'The mission has the power to bring revolutionary changes in India's healthcare,' added PM Modi.

"Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a big role in eliminating problems in medical treatment of poor and middle class. Through technology, work done by Ayushman Bharat to connect patients with hospitals across the nation is being further expanded and given a strong technology platform," added PM Modi.

India's digital infrastructure connect better than foreign countries

"130 crore Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore mobile subscribers, about 80 crore internet users, about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, there is no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world. This digital infrastructure is transferring the ration from the administration to the common Indian in a fast, transparent manner," mentioned PM Modi.

Digital Health Mission amid COVID-19

Ensuring that the digital health mission will help strengthen India's medical sector, the Prime Minister cited examples of the Arogya Setu app that helped curb the coronavirus spread and development of the CoWin application, due to which today nearly 90 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

With the free vaccine movement, India has administered about 90 crore vaccine doses, therefore creating a record. Certification has also been issued for the same. CoWin has to be credited as well for this achievement: PM Modi at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. pic.twitter.com/4yCn4veRo2 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

PM Modi thanks healthcare workers for contribution amid COVID pandemic

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards doctors, nurses, medical staff for putting best of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, I would like to express gratitude to all doctors, nurses, medical staff of the nation. Be it vaccination or treatment of COVID patients, their efforts gave a huge relief to the nation & helped it in fight against Corona: PM at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission pic.twitter.com/wvBNrw2ul5 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

According to the Prime Minister, Digital Health Mission will help connect digital health solutions of hospitals across India. 'Every citizen's health record will be digitally protected,' added PM Modi. Highlighting the 'holistic and inclusive' model, the Prime Minister also emphasised cheap and accessible healthcare treatment. In his concluding remarks, PM Modi claimed that 'health has a very strong relationship with tourism' and added that the tourism sector will be strengthened if health infrastructure is integrated.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission project was announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020, and it will be now implemented on a pilot basis in six Union Territories (UTs), including Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep. This has been formulated on the grounds set in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government.

Image: ANI