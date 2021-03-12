PM Modi Launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', Says Celebration To Go On Till August 15, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The Prime Minister also announced that the 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. The Mahotsav was launched to commemorate 91 years of Dandi March. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were present at the launch of the celebrations.

PM Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram, where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also went to Hriday Kunj, the house in the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife Kasturba from 1918 to 1930.

'Mahotsav will run till August 15, 2023': PM Modi

While addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75- these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward."

The Prime Minister remembered and paid tribute to the freedom fighters of India, and stated, "the country can never forget Lokmanya Tilak's 'Purna Swaraj' 'Azaad Hind Fauj's call for 'Delhi Chalo', Quit India movement...We take inspiration from Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmi Bai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Pt Nehru, Sardar Patel, Ambedkar..."

PM Modi also said, "The country has been making a conscious effort for the last 6 years to save this glory of history. Efforts are being made in this direction in every state and region. The revival of the site associated with the Dandi Yatra was completed by the country two years ago. I myself had the opportunity to visit Dandi on this occasion."

"Similar to our independence struggle, the next 75 years have been a sign of every common India's hard work, innovation, and quality. With our efforts, we've proven ourselves. We're proud of our Constitution and our democratic procedures," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on self-reliance and India's role in manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, PM said, "India's Aatmanirbharta in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world."