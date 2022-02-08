PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On Cong; Says Their 'thinking Trapped By Urban Naxals'

Issuing a range of scathing attacks on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress has become “destructive like urban Naxals”. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi lambasted the Congress, stating that it appears the urban Naxals have “taken over Congress”. On Congress' claim of history being changed under the present government, PM Modi took a jibe at dynastic politics as he said: "We’re just improving the memory” of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. “If for some people, history is only about a family, we can’t do anything about it," he added.

PM Modi said, "Congress thinking has been trapped by urban Naxals. We just want to improve the memory of some people."

Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Modi noted that it was said in Rajya Sabha, "Congress na hoti, toh kya hota" but added, “It's a result of the thinking, "India is Indira, Indira is India." I think 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota' because Mahatma Gandhi wanted...He knew what'll happen if they continue to be & he wanted to disband them beforehand.”

The PM went on to say, “Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of emergency."

‘When a family is supreme in any party…’

As Congress MP’s staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi lashed out at Congress’ domination by the Gandhi family. He said, “The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that the biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent."

It is to note that when PM Modi was speaking in the upper house of the Parliament, Congress MPs staged a walkout. RS member from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge said "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress."

